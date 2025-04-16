Justice K Lakshman Recuses from CM Revanth Reddy’s Quash Petition Citing Conflict of Interest

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the quash petition filed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in connection with a 2016 FIR lodged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR was registered by Gachibowli Police following a complaint related to a land dispute in Survey No. 127 of Gopanpally village. During the hearing, Justice Lakshman stated that he had previously represented the complainant, N Peddiraju, in unrelated legal matters and therefore would not be taking up the case due to a potential conflict of interest.

FIR Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Caste-Based Insult and Land Encroachment

The original complaint was filed by N Peddiraju, Director of SC Mutual Aided Cooperative Housing Society, alleging that Revanth Reddy’s brother, Kondal Reddy, along with E Lakshmaiah, had encroached upon the society’s land on Revanth Reddy’s instructions. Peddiraju also claimed he was insulted in the name of caste, and that illegal demolition of structures took place using a JCB machine.

The FIR named Revanth Reddy as Accused No. 3 in the case.

Petition to Be Assigned to a New Bench

Following his decision, Justice Lakshman directed the High Court Registry to place the petition before the Chief Justice for re-assignment to another bench.

Revanth Reddy had filed the quash petition in 2020, asserting that the FIR was politically motivated and lacked substantial evidence.