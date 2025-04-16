Netanyahu Visits Gaza, Vows to Intensify Military Operations Against Hamas

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza on Tuesday, where he pledged to intensify military operations against Hamas until “all war objectives are achieved.” The visit marks a symbolic show of commitment to Israel’s ongoing offensive, now in its 18th month.

Netanyahu was joined by Defence Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The delegation received a security briefing from field commanders, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 51,000

The visit comes as Gaza’s health authorities reported the death toll from Israel’s prolonged offensive has now exceeded 51,000 casualties, highlighting the growing humanitarian toll.

Despite mounting international criticism, Netanyahu praised the Israeli military, saying soldiers have done “a remarkable job” and declaring that Hamas would continue to “absorb more and more blows.”

Israeli Military Targets Continue in Gaza

The Israeli military continues its strikes across Gaza. On Tuesday, an airstrike reportedly hit the entrance of a hospital in Khan Younis’s Mawasi area, killing one medic and injuring nine others, including patients and healthcare workers.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the strike targeted “the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and a combat zone commander.” The IDF added that it used “precise munitions to mitigate harm in the area.”

Netanyahu Reaffirms Opposition to Palestinian Statehood

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Netanyahu reaffirmed his longstanding opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Calling it “a major reward for terrorism,” Netanyahu warned that a Palestinian state “just minutes” from Israeli cities would become “a stronghold of Iranian terrorism.” He emphasized that “an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public strongly opposes it.”

The conversation came amid growing international calls for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli Palestinian conflict.