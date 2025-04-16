Israeli Drones Strike Southern Lebanon Village Near Border, Casualties Reported

BEIRUT: Israeli drones carried out three successive airstrikes near the village of Ramyeh in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA). The attacks reportedly targeted Wadi al-Mazlam on the outskirts of Ramyeh, an area situated in the central sector of Lebanon’s southern border region.

The Israeli military has not commented on the latest strikes.

Civilian Vehicle Targeted Near Aitaroun

In a separate incident earlier Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle near Aitaroun, another border village. The NNA reported that one person was killed, and three others were injured, including a child. No further details have been released about the victims.

Ceasefire Tensions Continue Despite Agreement

These incidents come despite a US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been in effect since November 27, 2024. The agreement aimed to halt more than a year of cross-border hostilities triggered by the Gaza conflict.

However, tensions have persisted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to cite “ongoing threats” from Hezbollah as justification for targeted strikes. Israel has also maintained positions at five strategic locations along the Lebanese border, despite a February 18 deadline for full withdrawal.

Previous Strike in Beirut Suburbs

In March, the IDF conducted a rare strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting what it claimed was a Hezbollah drone storage facility in Dahieh. The IDF issued a social media alert warning civilians to evacuate a 300-meter radius before the attack. The strike marked the first attack in Beirut since the November ceasefire.