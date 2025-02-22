Watch: IIT Baba Predicts Pakistan’s Victory Against India in Champions Trophy: Social Media Reacts

Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The much-awaited encounter is set to take place in Dubai on February 23. However, a bold prediction by social media sensation IIT Baba, also known as Abhey Singh, has stirred controversy among Indian supporters.

IIT Baba, who gained fame after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, recently claimed that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the upcoming match. His statement, made during an interview on the “UNIBIT Games” Instagram page, has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

“India Won’t Win This Time,” Declares IIT Baba

During the interview, IIT Baba confidently stated, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you beforehand, India won’t win this time). He even challenged star players like Virat Kohli, asserting that nothing would change his prediction.

“Tell Kohli and the rest to prove me wrong. Now that I’ve declared India won’t win, it won’t happen. Are you bigger than God now?” he added.

Agar IIT Baba ka tukka laag gya tou kuch log inhe apna bagwan bna lenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/sZPzRxsICe — Mr. Neeraj (@NeerajS00964849) February 21, 2025

Fans React to IIT Baba’s Bold Claim

The video of his statement quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from cricket enthusiasts. While some fans dismissed his prediction, others expressed confidence in the Indian team’s ability to triumph over Pakistan.

One user countered Baba’s statement with humor, saying, “Baba believes in Karma. We believe in Rohit Sharma.” Another quipped, “If Pakistan wins by mistake, people will start considering this Baba as God.”

Criticism also poured in, with a fan remarking, “Got a little bit of popularity and now, he has started acting like God.”

Not Baba’s First Cricket Controversy

This isn’t the first time IIT Baba has made waves with his cricket-related remarks. Earlier, he claimed to have played a role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, further fueling debates about his so-called “predictions.”

As the India-Pakistan match approaches, fans eagerly await the outcome, ready to see whether IIT Baba’s prediction holds true or if Team India proves him wrong on the field.