Illegal Clinics Busted in Telangana: What DCA Found Will Shock You!

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, intensified its efforts to curb illegal medical practices by conducting raids on clinics operated by quacks in two separate villages. The raids resulted in the seizure of illegally stocked drugs intended for unauthorized sale.

The two key locations where the raids took place include:

Raviryala Village , Tukkuguda Municipality, Maheshwaram Mandal , Ranga Reddy District

Old Dornakal Village, Dornakal Mandal, Mahabubabad District

163 Quacks Booked Since January 2024

According to official sources, the DCA has been actively targeting illegal healthcare operations in the state. Since January 2024, a total of 163 cases have been registered against individuals involved in the unauthorized stocking and sale of drugs in clinics run by unqualified practitioners, commonly referred to as quacks.

Public Health at Risk Due to Illegal Medical Practices

Officials from the DCA stated that these unauthorized clinics pose a serious threat to public health, as unlicensed practitioners often dispense drugs without prescriptions, potentially leading to harmful side effects or incorrect treatments.

DCA Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Drugs Control Administration has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unlicensed medical establishments. The department emphasized that only certified medical professionals should be consulted for healthcare needs and that medicines should be purchased only from licensed pharmacies.

Ongoing Crackdown to Continue

The DCA confirmed that its statewide crackdown on illegal clinics and quacks will continue in the coming weeks as part of its mission to ensure drug safety and public health across Telangana.