RBI Revises ATM Withdrawal Charges Effective May 1, 2025: All You Need to Know

Starting May 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the charges for ATM cash withdrawals across all banks in India. Under the new guidelines, customers will now be charged Rs 23 per transaction (plus taxes) once they exceed their monthly free ATM transaction limit. Previously, this cap was Rs 21 per transaction.

These changes affect commercial banks, regional rural banks, co-operative banks, and white-label ATM operators. Importantly, the monthly free transaction limits remain unchanged.

Monthly Free ATM Transaction Limits Remain Unchanged

Customers can continue to enjoy:

5 free transactions per month at their own bank’s ATMs

3 free transactions at other banks’ ATMs in metro cities

5 free transactions at other banks’ ATMs in non-metro areas

HDFC Bank: Revised Charges in Line With RBI Policy

HDFC Bank has aligned its ATM withdrawal charges with the new RBI directive. After five free ATM transactions in a month, customers will now pay Rs 23 per transaction plus applicable taxes. Non-financial transactions such as balance inquiries, PIN changes, and mini statements remain free even beyond the limit.

SBI: Charges Based on Account Balance and Bank Type

The State Bank of India (SBI) updated its ATM withdrawal charges earlier on February 1, 2025. SBI account holders are entitled to five free transactions at SBI ATMs. Additionally, the number of free transactions at other bank ATMs varies based on the Average Monthly Balance (AMB):

AMB of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh : 5 free other-bank transactions

: 5 free other-bank transactions AMB above Rs 1 lakh: Unlimited free transactions

Beyond the free limit:

Rs 15 + GST at SBI ATMs

at SBI ATMs Rs 21 + GST at other bank ATMs

ICICI Bank: Both Financial and Non-Financial Transactions Count

ICICI Bank customers get five free ATM transactions per month, which includes both financial and non-financial ones. After that:

Rs 21 per financial transaction

Rs 8.50 + GST per non-financial transaction

IndusInd Bank: Rs 23 Per Transaction After Free Limit

IndusInd Bank has revised its charges in alignment with RBI’s announcement. After exhausting the free monthly limit, customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction at non-IndusInd ATMs. The free transaction limits remain unchanged.

Punjab National Bank: New Charges Effective May 9, 2025

From May 9, 2025, Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers will face revised ATM charges:

Rs 23 per financial transaction

Rs 11 per non-financial transaction (excluding GST)

These charges apply once the monthly free limits are exhausted.

Digital Banking Encouraged to Avoid Extra Charges

With the increase in post-limit ATM charges, customers are encouraged to: