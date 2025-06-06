Illegal E-Cigarette Racket Busted in Hyderabad, One Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on the illegal sale of banned electronic cigarettes, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, in coordination with Saifabad Police, apprehended a man involved in smuggling and selling e-cigarettes across Hyderabad. The authorities seized 670 units of e-cigarettes/vapes worth an estimated ₹21,00,000 during a raid in Adarsh Nagar.

Raid Conducted in Prinstancode Apartments, Accused Caught Red-Handed

Acting on credible intelligence, police teams raided a flat in Prinstancode Apartments, Adarsh Nagar, under Saifabad Police limits. The accused, Akash Sinde, 28, was caught with a large stock of banned e-cigarettes from brands including Elfbar, Elux, Raya D1, Nasty, and Shisha.

Accused Procured E-Cigarettes from Delhi for Illegal Sale

Originally from Mangalhat, Akash Sinde worked as a caretaker at the apartment complex where the raid took place. In a bid for quick illegal profits, he established a supply chain with agents in Delhi, from where he procured e-cigarettes at low cost. These were then illegally stored and sold to customers in Hyderabad—primarily targeting college students and youth.

Health Hazards and Youth Targeting Raise Alarms

Officials noted that the seized e-cigarettes contain nicotine and chemically flavored substances that are highly addictive and harmful to health. Their appeal among young people and easy availability through such illegal networks are of growing concern for both public health and law enforcement.

Material and Accused Handed Over to Saifabad Police

The operation, conducted on the night of June 5, 2025, led to the successful seizure of the contraband and arrest of the accused. The entire stock, along with Akash Sinde, has been handed over to the Station House Officer, Saifabad Police Station, for further legal proceedings.

Task Force Praised for Swift Action

The operation was executed under the supervision of the Inspector of Police, Central Zone Task Force, with the active participation of Sub-Inspectors and personnel from Saifabad Police Station. Authorities emphasized their continued commitment to cracking down on illegal narcotic and tobacco-related networks in the city.