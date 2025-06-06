Shamirpet Officials Caught Taking ₹20,000 Bribe for House Mutation: ACB

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption move, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ranga Reddy Unit, arrested K. Ram Reddy, a Bill Collector at the Shamirpet Ward Office, and A. Sravan, a Computer Operator at Thumkunta Municipality, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000.

Bribe Taken to Expedite House Mutation Process

According to officials, the bribe was solicited in exchange for fast-tracking the house mutation process of a local resident. The amount was recovered from A. Sravan during a trap operation, and his fingers tested positive in the chemical examination, confirming the bribe acceptance.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Both accused have been produced before the Special Judge for ACB Cases in Nampally, Hyderabad. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement and possible links to broader corruption within the municipality.

ACB Appeals to Citizens

The ACB has reiterated its appeal to the public to report any incidents of bribery or corruption. Citizens can contact the ACB via the toll-free helpline 1064 or through their official social media platforms.