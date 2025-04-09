IMD Forecasts Telangana Weather on April 10: Thunderstorms, Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Telangana on April 10, 2025, with light to moderate rain likely in Hyderabad. A yellow alert has been activated for 17 districts, urging residents to prepare for potential disruptions.

Affected Areas : Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and 14 other districts.

: Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and 14 other districts. Hyderabad Forecast : Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected between evening and night. Hazy mornings predicted with temperatures at 23°C–38°C .

: Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected between evening and night. Hazy mornings predicted with temperatures at . Heatwave Relief: Showers may bring respite after 22 districts recorded temperatures above 40°C this week.

District-Wise Alerts and Safety Measures

The IMD’s bulletin warns of isolated extreme weather in:

North Telangana : Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

: Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem. Central Telangana : Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad.

: Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad. South Telangana: Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar.

Safety Tips

Avoid open fields during thunderstorms.

Secure loose outdoor objects.

Monitor real-time weather updates from Munsif.

Heatwave Breaks Records Ahead of April 10 Rains

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) highlights extreme heat:

Adilabad : Hottest at 42.7°C .

: Hottest at . Hyderabad : Reached 39.6°C on April 7.

: Reached on April 7. 22 Districts: Crossed 40°C this week.

While rains may lower temperatures slightly, daytime highs in Hyderabad will remain near 38°C.

Hyderabad’s April 10 Weather Breakdown

Morning : Hazy skies with reduced visibility.

: Hazy skies with reduced visibility. Afternoon : Rising humidity and cloudy conditions.

: Rising humidity and cloudy conditions. Evening/Night: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely.

The IMD's Telangana weather forecast for April 10 highlights dual challenges: relief from heat via rain and risks of thunderstorms. Hyderabad residents should anticipate traffic delays and power fluctuations.

Reported by Munsif Weather Desk on April 9, 2025.