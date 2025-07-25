IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, while neighbouring Palghar district is under a yellow alert, indicating continued heavy rains through the day due to active monsoon conditions along the Konkan coast.



According to IMD, heavy rains are likely to persist in isolated areas of Mumbai and surrounding districts over the next 24 hours. With high tide expected later in the day and continuous rainfall, the risk of further waterlogging remains high.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a high tide warning for Mumbai from July 24 to July 27, forecasting tide heights exceeding 4.5 meters.



Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall between 8 am and 9 am on Friday, with the western suburbs recording the highest intensity of over 35 mm.



The Disaster Management Department of BMC issued a warning of heavy rain spells in the city for the next two hours, as per an update at around 1030 am.



As per the official rainfall data recorded between 8 am and 9 am, the highest rainfall was reported in the western suburbs. Malpa Dongri Municipal School in Andheri recorded 36 mm of rain in just one hour, followed by 30 mm at KW Ward Office and 29 mm at KE Ward Office.

Other areas such as Chakala Municipal School (28 mm), Aarey Colony School in Goregaon (27 mm), and HBT School in Jogeshwari (26 mm) also recorded significant downpours.



In the eastern suburbs, Tembipada School in Bhandup recorded 24 mm, MCMCR Powai saw 22 mm, and Veer Savarkar Marg School registered 21 mm. Several other locations like Vikhroli, Vihar Lake, and Tagore Nagar reported between 18 to 20 mm of rainfall during the same period.



The intense rain led to waterlogging in key low-lying areas, particularly the Andheri subway, where traffic was affected due to its temporary closure. Dewatering pumps were immediately activated, with over 50 pumps deployed across the city to manage accumulated water, 9 in the city region, 22 in the eastern suburbs and 20 in the western suburbs.



The BMC reported one tree fall in the city area, but no injuries were reported. Despite the heavy rain, railway services and BEST bus operations continued normally as of the latest official updates.

