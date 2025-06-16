“IMD Issues Rain Forecast for Telangana: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Ahead”

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next three days due to evolving atmospheric conditions and a cyclonic circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal. This weather system has merged with a surface periodicity currently active in the region, increasing the likelihood of rainfall throughout the state.

Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Southern and Northern Telangana

According to IMD experts, moderate rainfall is expected in several southern and northern districts of Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations. The rainfall activity is being attributed to the surface periodicity over south and central Maharashtra, situated around 5.8 km above sea level, and its southwestward tilt with increasing altitude.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast on Monday

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, particularly in the northern districts of Telangana on Monday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

Temperature Drops Across the State

Most areas in Telangana are currently witnessing temperatures up to 4°C below normal, providing relief from the early summer heat. The cooler-than-usual weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the rainfall period.

What to Expect