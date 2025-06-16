Shakira Says Being an Immigrant in the U.S. “Means Living in Fear”

Los Angeles: Global music icon and four-time Grammy winner Shakira is speaking out about the challenges immigrants face in the United States, calling the experience one of “living in constant fear.” In a powerful interview with the BBC, the Colombian-born singer shared her concerns about the current socio-political climate and the treatment of immigrant communities.

Shakira Criticizes Immigration Policies and Urges Unity

During the interview, Shakira highlighted the growing tension and fear many immigrants feel, referencing former President Donald Trump’s policies that many have viewed as harsh and divisive.

"It means living in constant fear, and it's painful to see," said Shakira. "Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane."

Her remarks come amid the nationwide “No Kings” rallies, where thousands of Americans marched in cities from Los Angeles to Austin, protesting against authoritarian policies and calling for immigrant rights.

Reflecting on Her Own Immigrant Journey

Shakira also touched on her personal experience moving to the U.S. at 19, describing herself as being “like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future.”

Her words resonate with millions who see her not only as a music icon but as a symbol of resilience and empowerment for Latinx and immigrant communities worldwide.

Grammy Stage Used as Platform for Immigrant Solidarity

In February, while accepting the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Shakira took a moment to express heartfelt solidarity with immigrants:

“I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”

The Queen of Latin Music Continues to Inspire

Known as the “Queen of Latin Music,” Shakira has played a pivotal role in popularizing Latin pop globally. With four Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammys to her name—including three Song of the Year titles—her voice carries weight not just in music but in global human rights conversations.