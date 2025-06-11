IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, Lightning Predicted Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts for Telangana, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected to persist across several districts, including Hyderabad, until June 17.

Unseasonal Temperature Dip in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded temperatures below 30°C, an unusual drop for this time of year. According to IMD Hyderabad meteorologist K.S. Sridhar, the cooling trend is a result of intensified rain-bearing systems, atmospheric instability, and high moisture content in the air.

“People should avoid open areas during lightning activity,” Sridhar advised, emphasizing the increased risk of thunderstorms and lightning across the state.

Yellow Alert Issued in Telangana Districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert until June 13, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40–50 km/h. Several regions across Telangana have been identified as high-risk zones, and residents are urged to stay alert.

Districts Under Weather Alert:

South & Central Telangana : Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal

: Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal Northern Telangana : Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla

: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla Eastern Telangana : Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon

: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon Central & Hyderabad Region: Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy

Precautionary Measures Urged by Authorities

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, along with the IMD, has issued safety advisories for the public:

Avoid sheltering under trees or unstable structures

Stay indoors during thunderstorms

Avoid travel through flood-prone areas during peak rain hours

Monitor updates from official IMD and disaster response channels

Outlook Until June 17: More Rain, Thunderstorms Expected

According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue across Telangana throughout the week and into next week. The weather may disrupt transport, particularly in urban zones like Hyderabad, where flooding and traffic congestion are common during heavy rains.

Citizens are encouraged to track real-time updates via the IMD official website or the Telangana Disaster Response mobile app.