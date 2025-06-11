Is Free Travel Causing Problems for TSRTC? A Look at the Hidden Trouble

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is grappling with mounting financial pressure as free travel for women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme continues to reduce revenue. In response, TSRTC has hiked bus pass prices, affecting lakhs of students and male commuters in Greater Hyderabad.

TSRTC Increases Bus Pass Prices by 20% Due to Cash Crunch

An official from TSRTC confirmed that the organization is unable to meet daily expenses for bus maintenance, spare parts, and fuel due to delays in government reimbursements. As a result, bus pass fares have been increased by 20%, with the normal monthly pass price raised from Rs 400 to Rs 600.

Also Read: Is Revanth Reddy Leaving Congress? Big Claims by K A Paul Shake Telangana Politics

Students are particularly impacted, as those using the Rs 600 pass are now restricted to ordinary buses. If they wish to travel in metro or deluxe buses, they must purchase special passes at additional cost.

Free Travel for Women Causes Overcrowding, Revenue Loss

More than 17 lakh women out of 24 lakh daily commuters now travel free in city buses. While this has boosted occupancy, it has also led to significant overcrowding, making it difficult for male passengers (now reduced to 6 lakh) to find seats. Many men have switched to personal vehicles, autos, or metro rail, contributing to a dip in regular ticket sales.

Officials say the ticket revenue from male passengers is around Rs 2.5 crore, but TSRTC is incurring a daily expense of up to Rs 3 crore, largely due to increased prices of spare parts and maintenance.

TSRTC Sets Revenue Targets, Introduces Metro Deluxe Buses

In an effort to balance finances, TSRTC is now setting cash collection targets for conductors. Despite introducing 200 Metro Deluxe buses aimed at attracting male commuters, response remains lukewarm due to higher fare prices compared to ordinary and express services.

Student Bus Passes Available Online via TGS RTC Portal

To simplify access, TSRTC has launched an online application system for student passes on the TGS RTC Aurity website. Students must submit applications with approvals from their respective school or college principals.

Bus Passes Available at These Centres from June 12:

Passes can be collected from major TSRTC centers including:

Aramgarh

Afzalgunj

Balanagar

Borabanda

CBS

Charminar

Dilsukhnagar

ECIL

Farooqnagar

Ghatkesar

Hayatnagar

Ibrahimpatnam

JBS

Kachiguda

Kothi Bus Terminal

KPHB

Lakdikapul

LB Nagar

Lingampally

Lothukunta

Medchal

Mehdipatnam

Midhani

As TSRTC struggles with financial burdens stemming from the free women’s travel scheme, fare hikes and increased pressure on conductors may continue unless reimbursement timelines improve or alternative revenue sources are established. Meanwhile, the student community and general passengers are bracing for the impact of rising pass costs.