Impeached PM Han Calls Yoon’s Martial Law Declaration ‘Wrong’

Seoul: South Korea’s impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo apologised on Wednesday for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law last month, calling it “wrong” and pointing out procedural issues with the decision.

Han made the remarks during a special parliamentary committee session investigating Yoon’s martial law declaration. This came as investigators detained the impeached president for questioning.

“I always feel apologetic that everyone involved, including myself, was unable to prevent the situation from reaching this point,” Han stated.

“Looking at its substantive flaws, including procedural ones, I believe (the martial law) was not normal. I think that the martial law was wrong,” he added.

Yoon’s Martial Law Declaration and Detention

Han was among the participants in a Cabinet meeting convened by Yoon before his martial law declaration on December 3. Han claimed he had suggested holding the meeting, believing that all Cabinet members would oppose the plan.

Earlier in the day, investigators detained President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence, marking the second attempt to question him regarding the martial law imposition. At 10:33 a.m., a warrant was executed by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), making it the first time a sitting South Korean president has been arrested.

A convoy carrying Yoon left the presidential residence and headed to the CIO office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. Yoon was seen entering the office to undergo questioning before the investigators sought a warrant for his formal arrest within the next 48 hours.

Charges Against Yoon

Yoon, who has been suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, faces serious charges of insurrection and abuse of power. He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly on the night of December 3 to prevent lawmakers from voting down his martial law decree.

Following questioning, Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, near the CIO’s office.