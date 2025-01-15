Sharwanand Thanks Balakrishna and Ram Charan for Releasing Film Title

Chennai: Actor Sharwanand, who plays the lead role in the upcoming film Nari Nari Naduma Murari, expressed his gratitude to actors Balakrishna and Ram Charan for unveiling the title and first look of his film on Wednesday.

Taking to his X timeline, Sharwanand wrote: “Many thanks to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu and my dear friend @AlwaysRamCharan for unveiling the #NariNariNadumaMurari Title & First Look. Truly grateful.”

Title Unveiling on Sankranthi

The film’s title was revealed on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi. Interestingly, the title is the same as that of Balakrishna’s 50th film released in 1990. Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, the 1990 film was a superhit and featured actresses Shobana and Nirosha alongside Balakrishna. The film was a comedy-drama about a man caught between two women and was produced by K Murari, with music by K V Mahadevan.

Clarification on Storyline

Despite sharing the same title, the producers of Sharwanand’s film, A K Entertainments, clarified that the stories of the two films will be entirely different. On their X timeline, AK Entertainments shared, “1990 to 2025: The title remains, but the story gets a fresh spin. Thank you Global Lion Balakrishna garu & Global Star AlwaysRamCharan garu for launching Sharwa37 Title & First Look ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’. This is a momentous occasion for the entire team.”

Details About Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari will feature actresses Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya alongside Sharwanand in lead roles. The film’s music will be composed by Vishal Chandrashekar, with art direction by Brahma Kadali. The cinematography will be handled by two cinematographers – Gnana Shekar V S and Yuvaraj. The film is being produced by A K Entertainments.