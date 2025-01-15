Sunny Deol Spends Day with Jawans, Salutes Their Courage, Sacrifice, and Unwavering Dedication

Mumbai: On the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday, Bollywood star Sunny Deol spent some quality time with the jawans, saluting their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures. The first clip showed the actor and soldiers chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Other images featured Sunny posing for pictures with the soldiers and playing games with them.

He captioned the post: “Then, Now and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay.”

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January in India, marking the day in 1949 when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army after taking over from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day is celebrated with parades and military shows across the country, including in the national capital, New Delhi, and all military headquarters.

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film

On the acting front, Sunny Deol will soon be seen in Border 2, a sequel to the iconic 1997 war film Border. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty.

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, in which Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory in the Kargil district. The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971) during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, promising to continue the legacy of the iconic original while delivering a grand cinematic experience.