In a first, Vande Bharat train operates at 100 kmph on world’s highest railway bridge

Jammu: For the first time, the Vande Bharat train operated at 100 km per hour on the world’s highest railway bridge, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, told reporters on Thursday.

He said the increase in speed would reduce travel time and further strengthen connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

“The move would provide passengers with faster, safer and more comfortable travel while also boosting tourism, trade and economic activities in the region,” he said.

The Vande Bharat train has, for the first time, operated at a speed of nearly 100 kmph on the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, following the Railway Ministry’s approval to increase the maximum permissible speed on the Katra-Banihal rail section.

The senior divisional commercial manager also said the approval allows trains to run at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the 111-kilometre-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal under the Jammu Division of Northern Railway.

Earlier, the permissible speed was 85 kmph on the Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section. Northern Railway has also said the speed enhancement was approved after ensuring compliance with all prescribed safety conditions.

With the revised speed limit, travel time between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal is expected to reduce further.

The Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest railway bridge in the world and is considered a marvel of railway engineering.

It towers 359 meters (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River bed, making it 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The length of the bridge is 1,315 m. The bridge has a steel and concrete deck arch bridge built to resist heavy winds and strong earthquakes.

The total length of the railway project connecting Jammu to the Kashmir Valley (the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link or USBRL) is 272 kms for the newly constructed track portion, with the overall continuous rail line spanning roughly 324 to 345 kms depending on the specific start and end junctions measured from Jammu to Baramulla.