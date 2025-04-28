India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Fake News on Army, Terror Attack
In a decisive move to curb the spread of disinformation, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for propagating fake news and provocative content targeting the Indian Army and national security institutions.
Action Taken After Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting took this action following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The government stated that the banned channels were spreading communally sensitive and misleading narratives to incite panic and disturb public order.
List of Banned Pakistani YouTube Channels
The banned channels include major Pakistani media outlets and influencers:
- Dawn News
- Geo News
- SAMAA TV & Samaa Sports
- ARY NEWS
- BOL NEWS
- GNN
- Razi Naama
- The Pakistan Reference
- Suno News HD
- Uzair Cricket
- Umar Cheema Exclusive
- Irshad Bhatti
- Muneeb Farooq
- Asma Shirazi
- Raftar
Collectively, these channels had a cumulative viewership exceeding 6.3 crore.
Allegations of Disinformation and Communal Incitement
According to an official statement, these YouTube channels were disseminating false information about the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and foreign relations, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The aim was to create public unrest and incite communal disharmony in India.
Pakistan’s Official X Handle Also Withheld
In a related development, India also withheld access to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Government of Pakistan, intensifying its crackdown on cross-border digital propaganda.
Diplomatic Fallout and Retaliatory Measures
In response to the terror strike, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi and served a Persona Non Grata notice to all Pakistani military attachés. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out several stringent actions, including:
- Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty
- Closure of the Attari-Wagah border
- Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme
- Reduction in diplomatic staff
These moves follow PM Modi’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, which he called a “cowardly assault on innocent civilians.”
Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
The banned channels were reportedly promoting content linked to The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terror group. The situation has led to a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.