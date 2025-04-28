India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Fake News on Army, Terror Attack

In a decisive move to curb the spread of disinformation, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for propagating fake news and provocative content targeting the Indian Army and national security institutions.

Action Taken After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting took this action following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The government stated that the banned channels were spreading communally sensitive and misleading narratives to incite panic and disturb public order.

List of Banned Pakistani YouTube Channels

The banned channels include major Pakistani media outlets and influencers:

Dawn News

Geo News

SAMAA TV & Samaa Sports

ARY NEWS

BOL NEWS

GNN

Razi Naama

The Pakistan Reference

Suno News HD

Uzair Cricket

Umar Cheema Exclusive

Irshad Bhatti

Muneeb Farooq

Asma Shirazi

Raftar

Collectively, these channels had a cumulative viewership exceeding 6.3 crore.

Allegations of Disinformation and Communal Incitement

According to an official statement, these YouTube channels were disseminating false information about the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and foreign relations, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The aim was to create public unrest and incite communal disharmony in India.

Pakistan’s Official X Handle Also Withheld

In a related development, India also withheld access to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Government of Pakistan, intensifying its crackdown on cross-border digital propaganda.

Diplomatic Fallout and Retaliatory Measures

In response to the terror strike, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi and served a Persona Non Grata notice to all Pakistani military attachés. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out several stringent actions, including:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari-Wagah border

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

Reduction in diplomatic staff

These moves follow PM Modi’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, which he called a “cowardly assault on innocent civilians.”

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The banned channels were reportedly promoting content linked to The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terror group. The situation has led to a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.