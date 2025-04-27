56 Awami League Leaders Arrested in Dhaka for Flash Processions

Dhaka: A total of 56 leaders and activists affiliated with Bangladesh’s banned Chhatra League and other Awami League associate bodies were arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) between April 19 and April 25. The arrests were part of a continued crackdown on political movements under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Arrests Amidst Flash Processions

The individuals arrested were allegedly involved in carrying out flash processions, which are sudden, unannounced protests. These processions reportedly aim to destabilize law and order and create public panic, according to local authorities. The detainees, including several former Chhatra League leaders, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League, and Sramik League affiliates, were apprehended across Dhaka.

Notable Arrests

Among the prominent arrests were:

Shamim Ahmed Shahid , Joint General Secretary of the Ward-57 Jubo League unit (Kamrangirchar) .

, Joint General Secretary of the . Md. Zia Mia , President of the Ward-33 Jubo League unit (Bongshal) .

, President of the . Md. Abdur Rob Patwari, Vice President of the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana Awami League unit.

Other individuals, including Md. Abed Ali Sheikh, are facing charges related to arson attacks on military vehicles. Mohammad Zakir Hossain Sagar is accused of being involved in the 2015 attack on former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s motorcade.

Flash Processions Defying Government Directives

The arrests come in the wake of a flash procession held in Khulna city, where Awami League supporters defied government orders that sought to prevent such protests. The rally, which featured portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina, saw slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina, we are not afraid, we have not left the streets.” This rally was the first of its kind since the fall of the Awami League government in August 2023.

Following the Khulna protest, the Awami League attempted to organize similar flash processions across Dhaka, raising concerns about the growing political unrest in the country.

Authorities Take Action

In response, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka confirmed that the arrested individuals are undergoing legal procedures. Authorities emphasized that operations to prevent flash processions and curb the activities of banned organizations will continue.

The ongoing crackdown aims to maintain law and order and prevent further political instability in Bangladesh during this critical period.