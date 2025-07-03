India blocks Pakistani celebrity social media accounts again after...

New Delhi: The Indian government has once again blocked social media accounts belonging to several Pakistani celebrities and media personalities, following public outrage over their visibility on Indian platforms. This marks a renewed enforcement of digital restrictions that had briefly been lifted.

Background: Previous Ban Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

The action stems from earlier restrictions imposed in April 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted India to take strong digital measures against Pakistan-based content. This included withholding access to Twitter handles, YouTube channels, and Instagram accounts of several Pakistani media houses and celebrities.

These steps were taken under the suspicion of:

Spreading misinformation

Sharing provocative or religiously sensitive content

Endorsing anti-India sentiments

Ban Temporarily Lifted, Then Reimposed

On Wednesday, the ban was temporarily lifted, and several Pakistani celebrity accounts became accessible again in India, including those of:

Mahira Khan

Hania Aamir

Shahid Afridi

Mawra Hocane

Fawad Khan

However, this move drew nationwide criticism, with Indian netizens demanding that the accounts be blocked again. Responding to the backlash, the government reportedly reimposed the digital restrictions on Thursday morning, although no official statement has been issued yet.

Pakistani Social Media Profiles Inaccessible in India

As of Thursday, multiple social media profiles belonging to Pakistani celebrities, former cricketers, and influencers are no longer accessible to users in India. Their Instagram and Twitter handles, along with YouTube content, now display the message “Account withheld in India.”

The action appears to be part of India’s continuing cyber and media control strategy in response to Pakistan-based narratives deemed harmful or misleading.

YouTube Channels Also Targeted in Ban

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended a blanket ban on multiple Pakistan-based YouTube news outlets, including:

Dawn News

Geo News

Samaa TV

Suno News

The Pakistan Reference

One notable inclusion in the ban was former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

These bans were enforced under IT rules, citing that the channels were broadcasting inflammatory, fake, and religiously sensitive content that could potentially disturb public order.

No Official Statement Yet from Indian Authorities

While the government has not released an official statement on the latest wave of blocks, it is believed the decision was taken in the interest of national security and public sentiment. Social media companies such as Twitter (X), Instagram, and YouTube have acted in compliance with the Indian government’s takedown requests.