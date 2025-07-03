Tirupati Fire Scare Near Govindaraja Swamy Temple: Devotees Flee in Panic

Tirupati: A massive fire broke out early this morning near the historic Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, led to the complete destruction of two shops and a temporary shed set up in front of the temple.

Fire Breaks Out in Early Hours

According to initial reports, the fire started in the early hours when the temple area was relatively less crowded. The flames quickly spread to nearby structures, causing panic among locals and early-morning pilgrims.

Two Shops and Shed Gutted

The fire completely gutted two commercial shops and a shed near the entrance of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighters Respond Swiftly

Local fire services acted quickly. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters managed to bring the fire under control before it spread further, especially into the temple premises.

Eyewitnesses praised the swift response of the fire department, which helped prevent a larger disaster in the densely populated temple area.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, an official investigation is underway to determine the exact reason. Authorities are also assessing the extent of property damage.

Govindaraja Swamy Temple Safe

Officials confirmed that the Govindaraja Swamy Temple, one of the most revered and ancient temples in Tirupati, remains unharmed. The incident occurred outside the main temple premises, and regular darshan activities have resumed with additional safety checks in place.

Final Note

The fire has once again raised concerns about electrical safety and the presence of unauthorized commercial structures near heritage sites. Officials are likely to review safety protocols and vendor placements in the temple zone to prevent such incidents in the future.