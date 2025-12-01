India Edge South Africa by 17 Runs in Nail-Biting 1st ODI, Take 1–0 Series Lead

Ranchi, Nov 30 — India battled past a spirited South African fightback to secure a 17-run victory in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. With this win, India gained a 1–0 lead in the three-match series after a game filled with momentum swings and individual brilliance.

Kohli’s Stellar 135 Headlines India’s Strong Total

India’s batting effort was anchored by Virat Kohli’s superb innings of 135, supported by fifties from Rohit Sharma (57) and K.L. Rahul (60).

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rohit and Kohli built a commanding 136-run partnership, stabilizing the innings.

Key batting highlights:

Virat Kohli: 135 off 110 balls (52nd ODI hundred, 83rd international century)

135 off 110 balls (52nd ODI hundred, 83rd international century) Rohit Sharma: 57 off 51 balls, breaking Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record

57 off 51 balls, breaking Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record K.L. Rahul: 60 off 66 balls

60 off 66 balls India total: 349/8 in 50 overs

Late wickets from Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch prevented India from crossing 360, but the hosts still finished with a challenging total.

Harshit Rana’s Double Strike Rocks South Africa Early

Chasing 350, South Africa’s innings got off to a disastrous start. Debutant Harshit Rana produced immediate impact:

First legal delivery: Bowled Ryan Rickelton

Bowled Ryan Rickelton Next ball: Dismissed Quinton de Kock for a duck

Arshdeep Singh joined the attack by removing skipper Aiden Markram, reducing South Africa to 3 down inside the Powerplay.

Middle-Order Resistance: Breetzke, de Zorzi, and Brevis Steady the Chase

Despite a shaky start, South Africa rebuilt through:

Matthew Breetzke — 72

— 72 Tony de Zorzi — 39

— 39 Dewald Brevis — 37

These partnerships kept the Proteas afloat before Kuldeep Yadav struck with crucial wickets, breaking the rhythm of the chase.

Jansen and Bosch Spark Late Drama

Marco Jansen turned the match on its head with a fearless 70, attacking the Indian bowlers and bringing the equation down significantly.

Corbin Bosch then kept South Africa alive with a fighting 67, taking the game to the final over.

But with 19 needed off 6 balls, Prasidh Krishna held his nerve, and Rohit Sharma completed a fine catch to end Bosch’s resistance, securing India’s narrow win.

Kuldeep Shines as India Seal the Match

Kuldeep Yadav’s spell proved decisive:

Kuldeep Yadav: 4–68

4–68 Harshit Rana: 3–65

3–65 Arshdeep Singh: 2–64

Their combined performance dismantled South Africa’s chase, clinching the match for India.

Brief Scores

India 349/8 (Virat Kohli 135, K.L. Rahul 60; Baartman 2–60, Burger 2–65)

South Africa 332 all out (Breetzke 72, Jansen 70, Bosch 67; Kuldeep 4–68, Rana 3–65)

India won by 17 runs