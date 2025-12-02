India never provokes, but do not leave evil doers: Rajnath Singh

Ahmedabad: Sending a strong message to its western neighbour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India is a peace-loving nation and does not provoke anyone but is prepared to eliminate anyone who disturbs peace and harmony in the country.

“India is a peace-loving nation. We provoke no one. But if provoked, we do not spare anyone who casts an evil eye on our motherland,” said the Defence Minister, in a stern warning to Pakistan, while speaking at a Sardar Sabha event in Vadodara during the ‘Unity March’ organised by MY Bharat to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor stands as decisive proof that India gives a befitting reply to those who do not understand the language of peace and goodwill.

He further praised the armed Forces for the successful operation, noting that the world now acknowledges their courage and capability.

Rajnath Singh also compared India’s firm action against terrorism to Patel’s uncompromising leadership during the integration of Hyderabad.

The Union minister pointed out that Patel’s vision of ‘One India, Best India’ has been strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 as a decisive step in integrating Jammu & Kashmir with the national mainstream.

He added that a once-hesitant India now speaks with confidence on global platforms, reflecting its rise as a major economic and strategic power.

Tracing the country’s economic climb from the 11th position in 2014 to the 4th today, Singh credited the Union government’s model of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.

He said the Union is weaving India together through cultural, social, spiritual and economic unity, moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

On defence, Singh said the government is advancing Patel’s emphasis on modernisation, while pointing out the sharp rise in defence exports, 34 times higher in the past 11 years, and reiterated the target of achieving Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029 under the Make-in-India push.

He also underlined the government’s push for accountability through the proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which mandates that officials arrested on serious charges and denied bail within 30 days automatically lose their position.

Urging young Indians to uphold unity and integrity, Singh said the responsibility of protecting the nation’s sovereignty lies with the next generation.

“We must not only embrace the values of Patel but also prepare future generations to live by them,” he said.