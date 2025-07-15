India played good cricket: Piyush Chawla lauds young team India’s collective effort at Lord’s

New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has commended Team India’s performance in the Lord’s Test against England, emphasizing the united efforts of the young squad throughout the series.

“India Played Good Cricket,” Says Chawla

“Whether you win or lose, there is a discussion, but honestly speaking, India played good cricket in this series,” Chawla said in a statement to IANS. He praised the youthful squad for their commendable efforts and credited the entire team, rather than any individual player.

A Team Game: No Individual Spotlight

Chawla avoided singling out any player for special mention. “When 11 players come down on the ground, you can’t point out one that I expect from him. He is one of the best players in India — that’s why he is on the field,” he stated. “So I won’t take the name of one and do anything unfair. Hope is with everyone when you come down on the ground.”

India’s Comeback in the Series

After a five-wicket loss in the series opener at Leeds, India made a strong comeback in the second Test. Solid bowling and sharper fielding saw the visitors dismiss England for 271 on the final day, securing a memorable win with more than a session remaining.

Lord’s Thriller: England Clinch 2-1 Series Lead

In a tightly contested third Test at Lord’s, England edged past India with a 22-run win on the final day, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Rare First-Innings Parity

England posted 387 in their first innings at Lord’s, to which India responded with an identical 387 — marking only the ninth time in Test history both teams had the same first-innings total.

India’s Bowlers Shine Again

India’s bowlers put up another clinical display, bowling England out for 192 in the second innings. Washington Sundar starred with the ball, picking up four key wickets to restrict the target.

Jadeja’s Lone Battle in the Chase

Chasing 193, India stumbled to 58/4 by the final day’s morning. However, Ravindra Jadeja fought back with a resilient 61 off 181 balls*, forming crucial partnerships with Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Despite his gritty knock, India fell short — all out for 170 in 74.5 overs.

England’s Bowlers Hold Their Nerve

Jofra Archer (3-55) and Ben Stokes (3-48) led the English bowling attack, supported by Brydon Carse (2-30) and Chris Woakes (1-21), ensuring England defended their modest target successfully.