Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Ex-Irrigation Chief Engineer Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is carrying out large-scale raids on properties linked to retired Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Raids Conducted Across Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Zaheerabad

ACB officials confirmed that simultaneous searches are underway at 10 locations, including properties in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Zaheerabad. The raids target residential houses, offices, and other premises believed to be connected to Muralidhar Rao and his close associates.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Muralidhar Rao in Custody Amid Allegations of Crores in Illegal Wealth

Muralidhar Rao, who previously held the top post in the Irrigation Department, has been taken into ACB custody. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have amassed illegal assets worth several crores of rupees during his government service.

Also Read: Telangana Student Suicide Shocks Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Suryapet

ACB Scrutinizing Documents, Bank Records, and Properties

ACB teams are meticulously examining documents, bank accounts, and details of movable and immovable properties to ascertain the extent of unaccounted wealth. Officials noted that the raids are part of ongoing efforts to curb corruption among government officials in Telangana.

Detailed Report Expected Soon

The raids are still in progress, and a comprehensive report detailing the seized assets and further legal action is anticipated in the coming days. This high-profile investigation has intensified public scrutiny of corruption in the state’s irrigation sector and raised concerns over systemic misuse of power.