Telangana: Student Suicide Shocks Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Suryapet

Suryapet: A pall of gloom has descended on Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Nadigudem Mandal, Suryapet district, after a Class 10 student, Tanusha Mahalakshmi, allegedly died by suicide on the school premises early Tuesday morning.

Student Found Hanging on School Premises

Tanusha Mahalakshmi, a native of Kalakova village in Munagala Mandal, was discovered hanging inside the school campus. According to initial reports, her father had visited her at the hostel on Monday evening. However, the circumstances leading to the tragic incident remain unclear, as no suicide note was recovered at the scene.

Police Register Case of Suspicious Death

The local police have registered a case of suspicious death and have begun an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the student’s extreme step. The school management has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

Growing Concern Over Student Suicides in Telangana Hostels

This incident adds to the growing concern over student suicides in Telangana’s residential schools. Just recently, a Class 5 student, Sandhya, ended her life at BC Girls Gurukul School in Toopranpet, Yadadri Bhongir district. In another incident, Madhu Likhita, a Class 9 student from KGBV Naspur in Mancherial district, attempted suicide.

Reports suggest that over 90 students have died in Gurukul schools across the state in the past 19 months, with factors such as poor hostel conditions and lack of emotional support often cited as contributing reasons.

Calls for Urgent Reforms in Gurukul School System

The alarming rise in such incidents has triggered demands from parents, activists, and educationists for urgent reforms in the Gurukul school system. They emphasize the need for better mental health support, improved living conditions in hostels, and regular monitoring of student well-being to prevent further tragedies.

Authorities are urging schools to adopt stringent measures to ensure the safety and mental health of students residing in hostels, as families and communities grapple with repeated heartbreak.