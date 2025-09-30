India Post Revises Speed Post Tariff from Oct 1; New Security & Digital Features Introduced

Hyderabad: To sustain ongoing improvements, meet rising operational costs, and invest in innovations, the Department of Posts has revised the tariff of Speed Post (documents), which will come into effect from October 1, 2025.

Speed Post was introduced on August 1, 1986, in order to provide fast and reliable delivery of letters and parcels across the country. Over the years, Speed Post has emerged as one of the most popular and trusted mail services in India, standing strong against private courier companies. The tariff of Inland Speed Post was last revised in October 2012.

Since its inception, Speed Post has continuously evolved to meet changing customer needs. To further strengthen its position as the preferred delivery service in the country, it has now been upgraded with new features aimed at enhancing reliability, security, and customer convenience:

The new features included: OTP-based secure delivery; Online payment facility; SMS-based delivery notifications; Convenient online booking services; Real-time delivery updates; and User registration facility.

Registration Service: Available for both documents and parcels, offering addressee-specific secured delivery to combine trust and speed. A nominal charge of Rs 25 per Speed Post item (document/parcel), plus applicable GST, will be levied. Delivery will be made exclusively to the addressee or a duly authorized person.

OTP Delivery Service: For enhanced security, customers can opt for OTP-based delivery. The item will be handed over only upon successful OTP confirmation with the delivery staff. A nominal charge of Rs 25 per Speed Post item (document/parcel), plus applicable GST, will apply.

Special Discounts: 10% discount on Speed Post tariff for students, and 5% discount for new bulk customers.

These initiatives form part of India Post’s ongoing journey to evolve into a more secure, transparent, and technology-enabled service provider. By introducing sustainable innovations and trust-enhancing features, Speed Post continues to adapt to customer needs while reaffirming its position as the nation’s most reliable and affordable delivery partner.