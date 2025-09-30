Harish Rao Asks Cadre to Distribute Congress ‘Dues Cards’ in Every Household

Siddipet: Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao came down heavily on the Revanth Reddy government for ‘cheating people with false promises’.

Addressing a gathering at the release of “Congress dues cards” at his Siddipet camp office, Harish Rao said the initiative is meant to remind every household of what the government owes them. He directed the local BRS cadre, including village leaders, presidents, former sarpanches, MPTCs, and senior party leaders, to distribute the dues cards door-to-door across the constituency. “People must know how much the Congress owes to each woman and each farmer. This discussion should happen in every house,” he added.

Also Read: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Distributes 5th Phase of Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” Gas Cylinders in Nampally

Mocking the CM, the senior BRS leader said, “After sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair, Revanth Reddy has realised that KCR did the right things”. He alleged that during the last Yasangi season, benefits under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ were restricted to those with three acres, while Rs 12,000 per acre was announced ahead of panchayat polls. The Congress “owes Rs 75,000 to every farmer”, he noted.

Harish Rao claimed that the Congress party owes Rs 44,000 to each woman under its unfulfilled poll guarantees. Only after paying Rs 44,000 to each woman should the Congress seek votes again, he demanded.

He further attacked the state government for failing to legalise its six guarantees despite holding 30 cabinet meetings, contrasting it with KCR’s decision during the pandemic to stop salaries of MLAs and ministers but continued ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefits to farmers.