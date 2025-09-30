Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Distributes 5th Phase of Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” Gas Cylinders in Nampally

AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Mohammad Majid Hussain, continued his community outreach by distributing the fifth phase of the Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” gas cylinder kits to local residents on Thursday.

Hyderabad: In a continued effort to support local families, AIMIM MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain distributed the fifth phase of the Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” gas cylinder kits to residents of Nampally on Thursday. The distribution, held at Asifnagar’s Royal Regency Function Hall, provided 100 households with gas cylinders under the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Majid Hussain highlighted the ongoing commitment of his office to welfare programs that directly benefit constituents. He emphasized that the scheme aims to ease household burdens, offering gas cylinders at subsidized rates to families who might otherwise face higher costs through private channels. The MLA also encouraged residents to apply through official channels to ensure smooth delivery and proper documentation.

The initiative has been praised for its inclusivity, with benefits extending across communities irrespective of religion or social standing. Majid Hussain stressed that the scheme is not politically motivated but driven by a genuine commitment to public service, underscoring AIMIM’s focus on addressing community needs year-round, beyond election cycles.

Residents welcomed the gesture, expressing gratitude for the practical support, while local leaders and officials attended the event to witness the distribution. The MLA further assured that the program would continue in the coming months, with sustained efforts to reach more families across Nampally.

