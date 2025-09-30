V.C. Sajjanar Takes Charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar officially took up his role as the Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) located in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

Sajjanar, who is a member of the 1996 batch of the IPS from the former Andhra Pradesh cadre and subsequently assigned to Telangana, has earned a reputation as a decisive leader, boasting nearly thirty years of experience in various important policing and administrative roles.

He began his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Jangaon, located in the Warangal district, and later in Pulivendula of the Kadapa district.

Following his promotion, Sajjanar has held the position of Superintendent of Police (SP) in several important districts, including Nalgonda, Kadapa, Guntur, Warangal, and Medak. Additionally, he has served as SP for the Crime Investigation Department (Economic Offences Wing), SP for OCTOPUS (Organisation for Countering Terrorist Operations), and Commandant of the 6th Battalion of APSP in Mangalagiri.

After being promoted to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and then Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sajjanar worked in the Intelligence department until March 2018. From March 2018 to August 2021, Sajjanar held the position of Commissioner of Police for Cyberabad. In September 2021, he took on the role of Managing Director of TSRTC.