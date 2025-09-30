TPCC Chief Confident of Congress Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has exuded confidence that the Congress candidate will secure a significant majority in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

He further expressed his belief that the Congress party would achieve around 85 percent success in the local body elections.

During a media interaction at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mahesh Kumar Goud accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of burdening Telangana with debt, asserting that the current Congress administration is now working to settle the obligations incurred by KCR. He also attributed the financial struggles of Telangana to KCR’s leadership.

The TPCC chief criticised BRS leaders for handing out debt-related cards, claiming that the people view their actions with amusement. He held the previous KCR administration accountable for the distress leading to suicides among the people of Telangana.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said BRS and BJP parties lived together in harmony for ten years, and also criticised that even now, BRS and BJP are in alliance.