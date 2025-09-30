Hyderabad

Telugu Thalli Flyover at Tank Bund Renamed as Telangana Thalli Flyover

In a recent move reflecting the state government’s directives, the iconic flyover at Tank Bund, formerly known as the Telugu Thalli Flyover, has been officially renamed the “Telangana Thalli Flyover.”

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2025 - 19:21
Hyderabad: In a recent move reflecting the state government’s directives, the iconic flyover at Tank Bund, formerly known as the Telugu Thalli Flyover, has been officially renamed the “Telangana Thalli Flyover.”

The decision was finalized during the latest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) meeting, and a new name board has now been installed at the site, marking the change for commuters and visitors.

The renaming is part of broader efforts to emphasize Telangana’s cultural and regional identity. The Tank Bund area, a popular landmark in the city, now carries the updated signage, reinforcing the state’s pride and heritage.

Residents and visitors can spot the new board while passing through the busy stretch, symbolizing the city’s continuing efforts to celebrate local identity and history.

