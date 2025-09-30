Sewing Machines Distributed Under Indiramma Minority Scheme, Govt Targets 33,750 Beneficiaries in Phase Two

Hyderabad: In a major push for women’s empowerment, the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation distributed sewing machines to eligible women under the “Indiramma Minority Women Empowerment Scheme” at Habib Fatima Nagar Community Hall on Tuesday. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vivek Venkatswamy participated in the program and handed over the machines to beneficiaries.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig Qadri, Minority Finance Corporation chairman Obaidullah Kotwal, Food Corporation chairman Faheem, Christian Corporation chairman John, Wakf Board chairman Azmetullah Husseini, Roads Development Corporation chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy, Minority Corporation MD Kranti Wesley, along with several corporators and NSUI leaders, were also present.

The scheme, aimed at the welfare of disadvantaged women from Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities, extends support to widows, divorcees, orphans, homeless women, and those in need of financial stability. In the first phase, 10,490 sewing machines have already been distributed to minority women across the state. The government has sanctioned an additional 33,750 machines for the second phase, of which 3,500 are earmarked for applicants from Hyderabad district.

Also Read: ECI Finalizes Voter List for Jubilee Hills By-Election, nearly 4 Lakh Electors on Rolls

Speaking at the event, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress government is committed to providing self-employment opportunities for minority women and enabling them to achieve economic independence. “These sewing machines are not limited to Jubilee Hills alone. Training and distribution will take place in all 119 constituencies of the state,” he said.

He further criticized the previous government for neglecting development in Jubilee Hills over the last decade, while highlighting ongoing welfare measures under the current administration. “We are issuing new ration cards after a gap of ten years, supplying six kilograms of fine rice per person, offering 200 units of free electricity, and providing gas cylinders at ₹500. Women can travel for free in RTC buses, and interest-free loans are being made available through women’s self-help groups,” he said.

The minister added that the government’s vision is to transform one crore women into financially empowered individuals through welfare and livelihood initiatives. “From solar plants to petrol bunks and bus ownership schemes, several opportunities are being created to ensure women’s economic growth. Development and welfare will continue hand in hand under this government,” he assured.

The program concluded with the formal launch of posters highlighting the lapses in ration card distribution during the previous decade, while reiterating the Congress government’s promise of inclusive growth and welfare.