ECI Finalizes Voter List for Jubilee Hills By-Election, nearly 4 Lakh Electors on Rolls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has wrapped up preparations for the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, releasing the final electoral roll-on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy announced that the total electorate in the constituency now stands at 3,99,000. The roll has been updated with July 1 as the qualifying date, ensuring newly eligible voters are included. Of the total voters, 2,07,382 are men and 1,91,593 are women, while 25 belong to the transgender community. The list also features 6,106 first-time voters in the 18–19 age group, 2,613 senior citizens above 80 years, and 1,891 persons with disabilities.

To facilitate smooth polling, the CEO said 409 polling stations will be arranged across 139 locations. Special measures are being planned to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all voters.

The by-election was necessitated by the untimely death of BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath, leaving the high-profile constituency vacant. Given its political weight, both the ruling Congress and the BRS are treating the contest as a matter of prestige. For the Congress, which struggled to secure seats in Hyderabad city during the last Assembly polls, the by-election offers a chance to strengthen its urban presence. The BRS, meanwhile, is keen to retain control of the constituency.

With the publication of the final rolls, the ECI is expected to announce the by-election date soon. Political observers say the contest is likely to be a closely watched battle, setting the tone for the city’s political landscape in the months ahead.