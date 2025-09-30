Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Minority Issues During Pune Visit

Pune: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of failing the youth and marginalizing minorities. He was speaking at Patrakar Bhawan during his visit to Pune.

Owaisi said that young people who once rallied behind the saffron party are now left battling unemployment, paper leaks, and shrinking opportunities. “There is no scope for stable employment under the BJP regime. Even salaried jobs have become scarce,” he remarked.

He alleged that the government was deliberately targeting minorities through bulldozer actions and harsh laws. “From scrapping Article 370 to passing the Triple Talaq Act and altering Waqf regulations — all of this was done in a dictatorial manner,” he said.

Highlighting incidents in Maharashtra, Owaisi condemned attacks on the Qureshi community by self-styled cow vigilantes. He stressed that AIMIM’s mission was not to chase power but to address day-to-day civic concerns. “We stand by the Constitution and equality. If we come to power, our governance will remain the same for all,” he affirmed.

Countering claims of a Muslim population surge, Owaisi pointed out that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) data indicates a decline. “The Muslim population will never surpass the Hindu population. This propaganda has no basis in fact,” he said.

He also criticized political intolerance in Maharashtra, questioning why even one Muslim candidate becomes unacceptable in many constituencies. “Instead of providing jobs and security to the youth, the government is distracting them with Hindu-Muslim divisions,” he said.

On Operation Sindoor, he questioned how militants managed to infiltrate Pahalgam despite the presence of nearly 10 lakh security personnel. He also targeted the government over cricket ties with Pakistan. “If India refuses to play, players won’t get match fees. Linking cricket with Operation Sindoor after the Asia Cup victory is an insult to the victims,” he said.

Owaisi also mocked the debate around the newly launched iPhone’s saffron color. “Some people are celebrating the iPhone 17’s saffron shade as their victory. I ask — what benefit does this bring? If this color is truly an achievement, then give jobs to our youth. After all, most young people cannot even afford to buy the iPhone,” he quipped.

Concluding his address, Owaisi announced that AIMIM is preparing to contest civic body polls independently across Maharashtra. “The government is busy staging Hindu-Muslim spectacles, but one day this politics will fade. The real responsibility of any government is to address ground realities and work for the people,” he said.