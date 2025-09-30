Heavy Rains Hit Hyderabad Unexpectedly, More Showers Forecast till Weekend

Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon, catching many residents off guard. The day started on a bright note with clear skies until noon, but by 2:40 p.m., dark clouds gathered, and a downpour drenched the city for nearly half an hour. The unexpected rains left commuters struggling on waterlogged roads and disrupted routine activities in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains across Telangana for the next four days and issued a yellow alert for multiple districts. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious as more showers are expected through the week.

Meanwhile, weather officials reported that another low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. Under its influence, both Telugu states are expected to receive widespread rainfall. In Andhra Pradesh, moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in Alluri, Parvathipuram, Kakinada, Yanam, West Godavari, Nellore, and Tirupati districts within the next 24 hours.

In view of the forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted district administrations and issued advisories to collectors to take precautionary measures. Emergency teams have been asked to stay on standby to deal with any potential flood-like situations.

With the festival season around the corner, authorities are keeping a close watch on the evolving weather conditions to minimize disruption and ensure public safety.