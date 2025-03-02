India to Lead the AI Revolution, Says Piyush Goyal at Mumbai Tech Week 2025

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, has expressed confidence that India will be at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, thanks to the country’s supportive policies and infrastructure. Speaking at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Goyal highlighted India’s significant strides in the AI space and emphasized Mumbai’s potential to become the tech hub of the nation.

India Positioned for Leadership in AI Innovation

Minister Piyush Goyal praised the Modi government’s policies, which he believes are enabling entrepreneurs and innovators to fully capitalize on the digital wave brought about by AI. “India is well-positioned to lead the AI era,” he said, stressing that the government’s efforts are ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Goyal also pointed out Mumbai’s potential to become India’s tech hub, citing the city’s substantial investments in infrastructure, capital, and skills that will help it emerge as a key player in the global tech ecosystem. He was confident that Mumbai’s strong foundation will attract innovation and drive further AI adoption in India.

AI Adoption in India: A Growing Phenomenon

India’s AI adoption is already on the rise, with the country recording an impressive three billion AI-related app downloads in 2024—surpassing both the United States (1.5 billion) and China (1.3 billion). This remarkable achievement has earned India recognition as the “use case capital of AI,” according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. India’s active implementation of AI technologies, rather than just research or theoretical development, is a significant factor in its rapid growth.

Ethical AI and Global Collaboration

India’s leadership in AI isn’t just about technological advancements but also ensuring ethical AI usage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently emphasized that AI is not only a national issue but a global responsibility. During the AI Action Summit in Paris, which India co-chaired with France, he stressed the importance of making AI ethical, inclusive, and trustworthy.

The Prime Minister also addressed the need for global cooperation in creating AI governance, focusing on promoting innovation while managing risks. Modi called for democratizing technology, especially for the Global South, to ensure the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are achieved.

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and AI Mission

Highlighting India’s success in building a Digital Public Infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi referred to the country’s efforts to build AI that is accessible to everyone, especially through the creation of India’s own Large Language Model for AI. This initiative underscores the country’s commitment to ensuring AI benefits reach all of its citizens.

In the same address, PM Modi announced that India would be hosting the next AI Summit, further cementing its role as a global leader in AI technology.

With its proactive policies, growing AI adoption, and commitment to ethical practices, India is set to lead the charge in the AI era. As Piyush Goyal stated, India’s leadership in AI is just the beginning, and the country’s advancements will play a key role in shaping the future of global technology.