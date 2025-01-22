Indian Army Fires at Pakistani Drone Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Jammu: The Indian Army fired at a Pakistani drone that crossed into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Pakistani Drone Enters Indian Territory in Poonch

Defence sources reported that the drone, originating from the Pakistani side, entered the Mendhar sector of Poonch district in the early hours of Wednesday. Alert Indian Army troops responded promptly, firing at the drone and forcing it to retreat back into Pakistani airspace.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m., and following the detection of the drone, a search operation was initiated at dawn to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone. Security forces in the region have long been vigilant about drone activity, as these devices are often used by terrorists to smuggle weapons, drugs, and funds into the region, potentially supporting terrorist activities.

Terrorist Use of Drones in Jammu and Kashmir

Drones have increasingly been used by terrorist groups, allegedly with the support of the Pakistani Army, to deliver payloads to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. These payloads, which often include weapons, drugs, and cash, are typically picked up by over-ground workers (OGWs), unarmed civilians who assist in the distribution of the items.

In response to the rising threat, the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the International Border (IB), has deployed special anti-drone systems to detect and neutralize drones swiftly. These systems are crucial in protecting the region from aerial infiltration and illegal activity.

LoC and International Border Security

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 km-long LoC, which is patrolled by the Indian Army, and a 226 km-long International Border with Pakistan, managed by the BSF in the Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts. While trans-border tunnels were previously used for smuggling weapons and facilitating infiltration, officials noted that no such tunnels have been discovered along the International Border in the last five years.

The natural terrain of the LoC, however, makes the construction of trans-border tunnels challenging, thus making aerial threats like drones an increasing concern for security forces.

Also Read: Egyptian and Russian Presidents Discuss Regional Developments, Gaza Situation

The recent incident highlights the ongoing security challenges along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, where both conventional and unconventional methods, including drone warfare, are employed by adversaries. Indian forces continue to adapt, with advanced technology and heightened vigilance to safeguard the region’s security.