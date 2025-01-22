Egyptian and Russian Presidents Discuss Regional Developments, Gaza Situation

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Tuesday, focusing on key regional developments, with particular attention to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt’s Efforts in Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

During the call, President Sisi outlined Egypt’s continuous efforts since October 2023, in collaboration with Qatar and the United States, to broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The Egyptian Presidency issued a statement emphasizing that the recently reached Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage release deal is a critical step toward restoring calm in the region.

Sisi stressed the importance of international cooperation to implement the ceasefire agreement effectively and ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also underscored the need for the international community to focus on a political solution, with a two-state approach in line with international resolutions, as the only path toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

Putin Acknowledges Egypt’s Role in Regional Stability

President Putin expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal role in securing the ceasefire and its ongoing commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region. Putin reiterated Russia’s ongoing coordination with Egypt on various matters of mutual concern.

Discussions on Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, and Libya

The two leaders also touched upon other significant regional issues. Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, as well as the security of its people. Both presidents called for renewed regional and international efforts to restore stability in Syria.

Additionally, they discussed developments in Lebanon, Sudan, and Libya, with a focus on efforts to restore peace and stability in these nations. The ongoing Ukraine crisis was also addressed during the conversation, with both leaders expressing their concerns over the situation.

The phone call between President Sisi and President Putin underscored the strong bilateral coordination between Egypt and Russia in addressing critical regional issues. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together to maintain security and stability across the Middle East and beyond.