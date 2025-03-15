Indian Railways Freight Movement Rises to 1.47 million Tonnes in April-February

New Delhi: Indian Railways Sees Significant Growth in Freight Movement Indian Railways has achieved a remarkable milestone in freight movement, loading a total of 1,465.371 million tonnes (MT) of freight during the first 11 months of the financial year 2024-25, surpassing the total freight of 1,443.166 MT in the entire financial year of 2023-24. According to the Ministry of Railways, this growth marks a significant step toward achieving the ambitious target of loading 3,000 MT of freight by 2027.

Freight as Backbone of Indian Railways

Freight operations continue to play a vital role in the revenue generation of Indian Railways, contributing nearly 65% of its total earnings. Coal, iron ore, and cement are the primary commodities, making up more than 60% of freight loading and revenue. The steady increase in freight movement, alongside a rise in passenger train operations, highlights the continuous growth of the Indian railway system.

Development of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs)

The development of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) has played a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of freight transportation. The DFCs, which have become a backbone for industrial and economic growth, have seen increased freight movement due to faster and more efficient trains. In January 2025, the DFC achieved a major milestone, with an average of 391 freight trains operating daily. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) saw 209 trains per day, while the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) ran 182 trains per day.

Relief During Maha-Kumbh Mela

The successful diversion of 100% of freight traffic from the East Central Railway and North Central Railway to the EDFC allowed for smoother operations of Mahakumbh Special trains, providing much-needed relief to the congested routes during the Maha-Kumbh Mela. This efficient operation demonstrates the vital role the DFCs play in managing both passenger and freight transportation effectively.

Increased Locomotive Production to Meet Demand

In response to the increased demand for both passenger and freight trains, Indian Railways has ramped up locomotive production. A total of 1,346 locomotives were manufactured during the 2024-25 period until January, marking a 9% increase compared to the 1,235 locomotives produced in 2023-24.

With ongoing improvements in infrastructure and operations, Indian Railways continues to work toward achieving its freight loading goals, further enhancing India’s logistics and transportation capabilities.

Key Highlights: