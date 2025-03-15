Trump Appeals to Putin to Spare Lives of Ukrainian Troops Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump revealed that he made a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to spare the lives of thousands of Ukrainian troops who are reportedly “completely surrounded” by Russian forces. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described his phone call with Putin on Thursday as “good and productive.”

While Trump did not provide specifics on the location, it is believed that he was referring to the situation in the Kursk region, which has been the site of recent Russian military advances. Ukrainian forces had previously seized control of this area, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the region on Thursday to assess the progress of his military forces.

Trump’s Call for a Ceasefire and End to the Bloodshed

In his social media post, Trump stated, “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION.”

Trump expressed grave concern for the Ukrainian soldiers’ safety, warning that their situation could result in a “horrible massacre” similar to those seen during World War II. He emphasized his strong request to Putin to spare the lives of the troops.

Ukraine Denies Claims of Encircled Troops

However, Ukraine’s top military commander disputed Trump’s claim that Ukrainian forces were encircled in Kursk. According to Reuters, the commander stated that Ukrainian troops were not surrounded but instead were in stronger defensive positions.

US Pushes for Ceasefire, Moscow Sets Conditions

The situation has prompted discussions around a potential ceasefire. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine accepted the ceasefire offer during the meeting.

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, also reached Moscow for talks on Thursday, the same day Putin indicated he was in principle open to a ceasefire plan. However, Putin made it clear that certain conditions must be met before an official agreement is signed, including ensuring Ukraine does not use the ceasefire to mobilize troops or receive additional weapons supplies.

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Rising Tensions

As diplomatic efforts intensify, the international community watches closely to see whether the ceasefire can be established and whether President Putin will heed Trump’s call to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. The situation remains critical, with concerns over further escalation and humanitarian impacts in the ongoing conflict.

