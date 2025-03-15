Lebanon and UNICEF Launch Initiative to Support War-Affected Children

Lebanon’s Health Ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched a critical initiative aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare and protection services to children impacted by the ongoing conflict. The program is being implemented jointly with the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance and the Ghassan Abu Sittah Children’s Fund, according to a statement from UNICEF.

Support for War-Affected Children: Surgical, Psychological, and Rehabilitation Services

The initiative is designed to support children who have been affected by the recent war in Lebanon. It offers a wide range of services, including surgical procedures, psychological support, physiotherapy, and reconstructive surgery. The Health Ministry announced that the program’s first phase will focus on providing care to 300 children, with plans to conduct 75 surgeries.

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine described the initiative as a crucial step in rebuilding the lives of war-affected children, emphasizing the importance of providing both medical care and long-term support.

UNICEF’s Commitment to Supporting Lebanon’s Children

Ettie Higgins, UNICEF’s deputy representative to Lebanon, stressed the importance of ensuring that war-affected children are not forgotten. “They have already lost too many family members, homes, and their sense of security. Through this lifeline program, it is our collective responsibility to ensure they do not lose their future,” Higgins said.

Also Read: Israeli PM Files Complaint Against Former ISA Chief Amid Rising Tensions

The program aims to address both the immediate and long-term needs of children who have suffered severe trauma as a result of the conflict. This includes offering specialized medical care, rehabilitation, and psychological support to help them recover from their injuries.

Devastating Impact of the War on Children

The ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel, which began in October 2023 and escalated in September 2024, has had a profound impact on Lebanon’s children. According to UNICEF, the conflict has resulted in over 316 child deaths, with nearly 1,500 children injured by the end of 2024. Many of these children have suffered severe injuries such as burns, fractures, and the loss of limbs, making specialized medical care and rehabilitation urgently needed.

A Lifeline for Lebanon’s Children

The joint initiative by Lebanon and UNICEF represents a lifeline for thousands of children who have been traumatized by the war. With this program, Lebanon is taking vital steps toward providing the medical and psychological support needed to help children rebuild their futures and recover from the devastating effects of the conflict.

Key Points: