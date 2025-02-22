Indian Startups Raise Over $184 Million in Funding This Week Across 22 Deals

New Delhi: This week, at least 22 Indian startups secured over $184 million in funding, with a significant portion going towards growth-stage deals and early-stage investments. The surge in funding underscores the growing investor interest in India’s startup ecosystem, covering a wide array of sectors, including AI, foodtech, fintech, and SaaS.

Early-Stage Startups Raise $33.4 Million

Investor attention was notably strong in early-stage startups, which collectively raised a total of $33.4 million. These startups represent a diverse range of industries and continue to attract capital as investors look to back innovative ideas and emerging businesses.

Growth-Stage Investments Lead the Way

Growth-stage deals saw some major investments this week, including Wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisory, which raised $18 million in a round led by Jungle Ventures. Additionally, Spyne, a SaaS company, secured $16 million in funding. Other companies that raised funds included The Whole Truth (clean-label health food), Dogsee Chew (pet care), Rare Rabbit (fashion), Credit Fair (NBFC), Curefoods (foodtech), and Solitario Diamonds (jewelry).

AI and SaaS Startups Attract Strong Investments

Among the notable early-stage investments, Singulr AI, an enterprise AI startup, led the charge with a $10 million seed round. Other startups to secure funding include Ikonz Studios (AI), Probus (IoT and data analytics), Swish Club (Devices-as-a-Service), and OneTab AI (workplace SaaS). These investments highlight the growing interest in AI-driven solutions and data analytics.

Meanwhile, Lurny, a content creation and sharing platform, also raised funds, though the amount was not disclosed.

Bengaluru Leads in Startup Funding

Bengaluru continued to be the hub for startup funding this week, securing 12 deals. Mumbai, Pune, and other cities also saw notable investments. The funding patterns reflect a strong entrepreneurial presence in these key cities across India.

Sector-Wise Investment Trends

AI startups led the pack with five deals, while foodtech startups followed closely with three. Other sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, and various others also secured funding. The diversity of industries attracting capital speaks to the evolving startup landscape in India.

Dominance of Seed Funding in the Startup Ecosystem

Seed funding dominated the week, with six deals in total. Other rounds included Series A, pre-Series A, Series G, and various other stages. This pattern further reflects the strong investor appetite for early-stage and growth-stage startups in India.

Mergers and Acquisitions Highlight Active Market Activity

In addition to the funding rounds, several mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were announced. Atlys, a visa processing platform, acquired the UK subsidiary of Artionis, a visa services company, to bolster its international expansion. PayRange, a fintech startup, acquired Turns, a vertical SaaS company focused on the laundry sector, while Yuma Energy acquired Grinntech, a Chennai-based company specializing in battery technology and manufacturing.

Sustained Growth in Startup Funding

Over the past eight weeks, the average startup funding has remained steady at around $308.3 million with 26 deals per week. This steady investment activity shows strong confidence in the Indian startup ecosystem and signals a continued interest in innovative sectors driving India’s economic growth.

India’s startup ecosystem remains a dynamic force, attracting significant investments across sectors, as businesses continue to grow and scale both locally and internationally.