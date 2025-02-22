India’s 500 GW Renewable Energy Goal: Innovation and Collaboration Key to Success, Says Manohar Lal

New Delhi: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal called for a strong focus on innovation and modernisation to achieve India’s ambitious renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030. Speaking at the ‘Elecrama 2025’ event organized by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) in Greater Noida, the Minister emphasized the crucial role the power sector plays in driving India’s economic growth.

Innovation Needed for Renewable Energy Growth

During his address, Manohar Lal highlighted the importance of advancing power electronics, efficient transformers, power converters, and smart grid solutions. These innovations will help harness the full potential of green energy. Lal stressed that the renewable energy sector’s future in India looks promising, but to realise its full potential, the industry must focus on innovative production methods.

“We need to increase production in an innovative way to benefit from renewable energy,” said Lal.

Collaborative Efforts for Achieving 500 GW Renewable Energy Target

India has set a bold goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The minister emphasized that this target is achievable with effective collaboration between the government and the industry.

“India is working towards achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and this goal is within reach if both the industry and the government work together efficiently,” Lal stated.

India’s Progress in Renewable Energy

Since 2014, India has made remarkable progress in expanding its renewable energy capacity. The country’s renewable energy capacity has grown 2.81 times to 200 GW. Solar energy alone has seen a 38-fold increase, surpassing the 100 GW milestone. Lal pointed out that this impressive growth is not just a statistical achievement but an indication of India’s rapid advancement in the energy sector.

Modernizing Power Transmission and Distribution Networks

Manohar Lal also emphasized the need for modernising the power transmission and distribution infrastructure. He encouraged industry stakeholders to focus on developing high-efficiency equipment such as Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations to enhance the grid’s reliability and sustainability.

“Advanced infrastructure would help make the power sector more reliable and sustainable,” the Union Minister noted.

E-Mobility and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

In addition to renewable energy, Lal stressed the growing importance of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. He referred to e-mobility as a major opportunity and urged for the development of more battery-swapping stations, fast chargers, and vehicle-to-grid systems to support clean transportation and reduce emissions.

“The country needs more battery-swapping stations, fast chargers, and vehicle-to-grid systems,” he added.

Government Support for Investors

The Union Minister assured investors that the government would provide full support to the sector and encouraged them to take advantage of various schemes and initiatives designed to boost the growth of renewable energy and e-mobility sectors in India.

With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, India is on track to achieve its renewable energy goals, contributing significantly to a sustainable and green future.