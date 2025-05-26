Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Sensex Surges 640 Points

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on Monday, driven by upbeat investor sentiment following India’s rise in the global economy rankings.

Benchmark Indices Rally Strongly

At 9:32 AM, the Sensex was trading 640.3 points higher or 0.78% up at 82,361.46, while the Nifty surged 187.39 points or 0.75% to reach 25,040.45.

Nifty Bank gained 408.25 points or 0.74% , standing at 55,806.50

gained or , standing at Nifty Midcap 100 rose 426.60 points or 0.75% to 57,114.35

rose or to Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 145.90 points or 0.83% to 17,789.25

Economic Factors Boosting Market Sentiment

Analysts attributed the rally to the news of India becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world, providing a strong morale boost for investors.

In addition, the RBI’s bumper dividend to the government—exceeding budget estimates—is expected to help contain the fiscal deficit target for FY26 at 4.4%.

“This can sustain the low inflation and declining interest rate trend, which will continue to support the equity market,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

However, he added that FII inflows, although strong earlier in May, have become erratic—indicating possible profit booking at higher levels.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among Sensex stocks, the top gainers included:

M&M

PowerGrid

NTPC

Tata Motors

ICICI Bank

SBI

Tech Mahindra

L&T

Asian Paints

Axis Bank

The only loser in the pack was Eternal.

Mixed Trends in Global Markets

In the broader Asian markets:

Bangkok, Seoul, and Japan were trading in the green

were trading in the green China, Hong Kong, and Jakarta were trading in the red

In the US market, the previous session ended negatively:

Dow Jones closed at 41,603.07 , down 256.02 points (0.61%)

closed at , down S&P 500 lost 39.19 points (0.67%) , ending at 5,802.82

lost , ending at Nasdaq declined 188.53 points (1.00%), closing at 18,737.21

Institutional Activity and Economic Outlook

On May 23, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹1,794.59 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹299.78 crore.

Experts noted that upcoming events such as:

India’s GDP growth data

US Federal Reserve meeting minutes

US inflation figures

…are key economic indicators that may influence market direction this week.

Market Volatility Drivers

According to Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities: