Indian Student Neelam Shinde in Coma After US Accident; Parents Urge Indian Govt for Emergency Visa to Visit Her

New Delhi: Due to an accident in the United States, a student from Maharashtra, Neelam Shinde, has fallen into a coma.

Her parents, who live in the Satara district of Maharashtra, want to go to the United States immediately to meet their daughter, but due to not getting a visa, they have appealed to the central government for help.

Father’s Plea for Visa Assistance

Neelam Shinde’s father, Tanaji Shinde, said, “We received information about the accident on February 16. Since then, we have been trying to get a visa, but so far we have not been successful.”

Supriya Sule’s Intervention for Visa Assistance

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule said that she had contacted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help Neelam Shinde’s parents obtain a visa. She said, “This is a distressing matter, and we should work together to find a solution.”

She further added that despite political differences between her and BJP leader S. Jaishankar, he has always been “helpful and empathetic” in matters concerning Indian students abroad. She also mentioned, “My experience with the Ministry of External Affairs has been very good; they always make extra efforts to help.”

Details of the Accident

According to Neelam’s family, in the accident, she broke her arms and legs, and suffered severe injuries to her head. Her uncle, Sanjay Kadam, told the media, “The police admitted her to the hospital, and her roommates informed us on February 16. We found out that the accident was very serious. The hospital sought our consent for her brain surgery. She is still in a coma, and we should be there with her.”

Visa Appointment Difficulties

Neelam’s family stated that they have been trying to book an appointment at the passport office for the visa, but the available slots are for next year, causing them significant difficulties.

Neelam’s Background

It is worth noting that Neelam Shinde has been living in the United States for the past four years and is a final-year student of her course.