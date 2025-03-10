India’s Champions Trophy Win: Kohli’s Special Moment with Shami’s Family Goes Viral

Mumbai: Following India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, batting superstar Virat Kohli shared a touching moment with Mohammed Shami’s family. The Men in Blue secured their third Champions Trophy title and second ICC title in less than a year, with a four-wicket win over New Zealand on Sunday night.

A viral video on social media captured Kohli’s gesture of respect as he touched Shami’s mother’s feet, a traditional sign of respect, before posing for photos with Shami’s family. This heartwarming moment showcased the camaraderie and mutual respect within the Indian team, highlighting the strong bond between the players and their families.

Mohammed Shami’s Key Role in India’s Unbeaten Run

The 34-year-old fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, played a pivotal role in India’s journey to the Champions Trophy title. Shami was instrumental in India’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament, claiming 9 wickets from five matches, which was the joint-second most in the competition. He was tied with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy for the highest number of wickets for India in the tournament.

Shami’s performance was particularly significant as he had spent more than a year recovering from an ankle injury following the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he had been one of the leading wicket-takers. After undergoing surgery, Shami made his international return earlier this year during a home series against England and was selected for the Champions Trophy squad, marking his successful comeback to the international stage.

Shami’s Emotional Return to International Cricket

Shami’s return to the national team was emotional for both him and his fans, as he had spent months sidelined due to injury. His contribution to India’s Champions Trophy victory further solidified his place in the team and showcased his resilience in overcoming adversity.

Kohli’s gesture with Shami’s family reflects the unity and respect within the Indian cricket team, as they celebrated not only their victory but also the personal triumphs of their teammates like Shami.

India’s Champions Trophy Victory: A Historic Achievement

India’s win in the 2025 Champions Trophy is a testament to their dominance in international cricket. This marks their third Champions Trophy title, further cementing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in ICC tournaments. With this victory, India continues to make history under the leadership of their cricketing legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli’s respectful moment with Shami’s family is a reminder of the deep bonds shared by Indian cricketers both on and off the field. As India celebrates its third Champions Trophy, Shami’s comeback and contribution to the victory serve as an inspiring story of perseverance and dedication.