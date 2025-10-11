India’s indigenous 4G stack deployed on nearly 1 lakh BSNL towers, ready for exports

New Delhi: India’s fully indigenous 4G technology stack, namely Bharat Telecom Stack, has been deployed across about 1 lakh BSNL towers, and it has been proven ready for global export, a report has said.

This technology can become a significant source of foreign exchange earnings and enhance India’s tech export portfolio, according to the report from India Narrative.

India’s 4G technology stack promises faster and more reliable internet speeds, seamless connectivity, and improved network resilience.

This achievement positions the country among an elite group of five nations with end-to-end telecom stack capability, strengthens digital sovereignty by reducing reliance on foreign technology and mitigates cybersecurity risks.

The system utilises core network technology from C-DOT, radio equipment from Tejas Networks, and received systems integration by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It is upgradable to 5G, enhancing India’s preparedness for future telecom advancements while boosting national security, the report added.

The operational rollout of the 4G stack has improved connectivity in rural and remote areas, enhancing broadband coverage and inclusion.

Further, it said that developing a full 4G stack domestically is a remarkable technological feat because telecom infrastructure traditionally relies heavily on foreign technology suppliers, usually from the US, China, Europe, and South Korea.

By mastering this complex technology, India closes a critical dependency gap and gains full control over the telecom infrastructure that underpins much of its digital ecosystem, it noted.

The system’s upgradability to 5G and plans for 6G provide a roadmap for India’s continued leadership in telecom technology.

The government and industry expect the line of telecom equipment manufacturing, supported by schemes like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI), to attract more investments, stimulate high-skill jobs, and catalyse a high-value manufacturing ecosystem.