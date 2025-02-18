Indiramma Housing Scheme: ₹5 Lakh Assistance First Installment Starts Next Month – Check Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has intensified efforts to complete the construction of Indiramma Houses up to the basement level before March 31.

To support this initiative, the first installment of the ₹5 lakh financial assistance allocated for house construction will be released once the basement phase is completed, announced Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited’s Managing Director, V.P. Gautham.

Government’s Commitment to Affordable Housing

In a recent inspection visit to Wanaparthy district, Mr. Gautham, accompanied by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and other officials, reviewed the ongoing construction of Indiramma Houses. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring timely financial support for beneficiaries.

The housing scheme, which aims to provide shelter to the underprivileged, will distribute the ₹5 lakh assistance in four installments.

The funds will be directly deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts to maintain transparency and prevent any exploitation by middlemen. Authorities have urged recipients to avoid third-party intermediaries and directly engage with official channels for financial assistance.

Construction Guidelines and Regulations

Beneficiaries selected through Gram Sabhas have been encouraged to commence construction at the earliest while adhering to regulations. Unlike rigid government-imposed blueprints, individuals have the freedom to construct homes as per their preferences within a 400-square-foot area.

To ensure accountability and systematic monitoring, Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) have been directed to instruct Panchayat Secretaries to document each stage of construction through a mobile app.

These images will be reviewed for quality control, and MPDOs will conduct super-checks for further verification.

Sand Supply and Construction Materials

Addressing concerns regarding the availability of construction materials, the district collector assured beneficiaries that sand required for the Indiramma Houses would be sourced from the nearest supply reach upon obtaining permission from the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

However, transportation costs for the sand will be borne by the beneficiaries.

To facilitate a seamless construction process, officials are working to streamline permissions and expedite the supply chain of essential materials. Beneficiaries have been advised to coordinate with local authorities to ensure uninterrupted construction progress.

Ensuring a Transparent and Efficient Housing Initiative

The Indiramma Housing Scheme reflects the Telangana government’s dedication to uplifting economically weaker sections by providing them with secure and affordable housing.

By setting a clear timeline for basement-level completion and implementing digital tracking measures, the administration aims to enhance efficiency and eliminate delays in fund disbursement.

Officials have urged all eligible individuals to commence construction without delay and take full advantage of the government’s financial assistance program.

Beneficiaries are advised to stay updated through official communication channels and report any irregularities to the concerned authorities.

With the March 31 deadline approaching, the Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned to accelerate construction activities and ensure that Indiramma Houses provide a strong foundation for countless families to achieve homeownership.